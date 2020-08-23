Jimenez allowed three earned runs on one hit and two walks while retiring just a single batter in Sunday's 7-4 win over Cleveland.

Jimenez got the ninth inning with the Tigers up 7-1, but he promptly walked the first two batters and then allowed a three-run home run to Greg Allen before getting pulled with one out. The 25-year-old is ostensibly still the closer in Detroit, but with an atrocious 12.46 ERA, it's hard to see manager Ron Gardenhire having much confidence in Jimenez moving forward. Buck Farmer would likely take the reins in the ninth inning if the team decided to make a switch.