Jimenez allowed three earned runs on two hits while recording just two outs in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Jimenez had looked a little better recently with a 3.86 ERA over his previous six appearances (4.2 innings), but as has been the case too often this season, he was hit hard Thursday. The former Detroit closer fell victim to two home runs, and he's now given up seven long balls in just 15 innings this year. With an ugly 10.80 ERA, Jimenez is likely to remain in a lower-leverage role for the Tigers, while Bryan Garcia, Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto share save opportunities.