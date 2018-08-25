Jimenez (4-3) took the loss Friday against the White Sox. He retired just a single batter and allowed four earned runs on three hits a walk.

Jimenez started the eighth inning with a strikeout, but he then allowed back-to-back singles, a walk and a double before getting the hook. The 23-year-old reliever, who made his first All-Star Game appearance in July, now has a 4.22 ERA for the season. He's really struggled since the All-Star break, as he's now allowed 12 earned runs over 10.1 innings of work.