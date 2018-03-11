Jimenez, who has not allowed an earned run in five innings of work this spring, is making a good impression on manager Ron Gardenhire, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jimenez has good stuff, but he struggled mightily last season, posting a 12.32 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 19 innings. The 23-year-old has made offseason changes to his slider grip, and so far he looks good in camp. "Really good," Gardenhire said. "The ball is jumping out of his hand. When he's throwing it over the plate like that, attacking the hitter, putting them in a hole, he can be very good." Shane Greene will be Detroit's closer in 2018, but Jimenez could be the closer of the future.