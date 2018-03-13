Jimenez lost weight in the offseason and worked on developing a more repeatable, consistent delivery, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After posting a 12.32 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 19 innings at the MLB level last season, Jimenez looks like a new pitcher in spring training. Through five innings of work, he hasn't allowed an earned run and has struck out eight. "I feel a lot better now," Jimenez said. "Just mechanically, my arm feels good. Everything just seems right." Of course, spring training success doesn't always carry over into the regular season, but it's at least a positive sign that the 23-year-old could take a step forward this year.