Jimenez grabbed his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Orioles, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He hasn't allowed a run through his first 7.2 innings of work this year.

So far, Jimenez looks like a completely different pitcher than the one who posted a 12.32 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 19 innings last season. The 23-year-old had a good spring training and he's carrying that over to the regular season. Shane Greene has performed reasonably well as Detroit's closer, but Jimenez is the closer of the future for the Tigers, and they could turn to him at some point during an expected rebuilding season.