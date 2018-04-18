Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Keeps scoreless streak going
Jimenez grabbed his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Orioles, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He hasn't allowed a run through his first 7.2 innings of work this year.
So far, Jimenez looks like a completely different pitcher than the one who posted a 12.32 ERA and 2.11 WHIP in 19 innings last season. The 23-year-old had a good spring training and he's carrying that over to the regular season. Shane Greene has performed reasonably well as Detroit's closer, but Jimenez is the closer of the future for the Tigers, and they could turn to him at some point during an expected rebuilding season.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...