Jimenez did not allow a baserunner and struck out one to earn the save Tuesday against the Royals.

Jimenez was called upon to protect a one-run lead and did so with little trouble, needing only eight pitches to retire the side in order. It was a bounceback outing for Jimenez, who allowed an earned run on two hits in last outing -- though he did successfully hold the lead. Jimenez has earned a save while closing out all three of the Tigers' wins this season.