Jimenez will step in as the Tigers' closer after Shane Greene was placed on the disabled list Monday due to a right shoulder strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jimenez has appeared in 42 games this season, logging a 2.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. His 2.46 FIP and 44:9 K:BB over 39 innings validate the solid ERA, so Jimenez should be a serviceable option at the back of the bullpen while the Tigers wait for Greene to recover from the injury. Prior to allowing a walkoff home run this past weekend, Jimenez gave up three earned runs against the Athletics on June 25, which marked the first time he allowed a run to cross the plate during the month of June. Greene has been a decent closer for the Tigers this year, converting 19 of his 22 opportunities, but Jimenez could establish himself as the club's top ninth-inning option moving forward if he excels over the next couple of weeks.