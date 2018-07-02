Jimenez will take on the role of Detroit's closer with Shane Greene on the disabled list due to a right shoulder strain, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Jimenez has appeared in 42 games this season, logging a 2.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. To go along with a FIP that suggests his ERA could be even better (2.46), he's accumulated a 44:9 K:BB across 39 innings. Prior to allowing a walkoff home run this past weekend, Jimenez gave up three earned runs against the Athletics on June 25, which marked the first time he allowed a run to cross the plate during the month of June. Greene has been a decent closer for the Tigers this year, converting 19 of his 22 opportunities, but Jimenez could stake his claim as the club's ninth-inning option moving forward if he can excel over the next couple weeks.