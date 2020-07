Jimenez worked around two hits and a run to secure the save in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Jimenez was spotted a two-run lead, and he quickly gave up consecutive doubles that cut the lead in half. However, the righty buckled down and stranded the tying run at second base to secure his second save in as many days. Jimenez often makes things interesting in the ninth inning, but the rebuilding Tigers will likely give the 25-year-old a decently long leash to establish himself as the team's closer.