Jimenez notched the save Friday night against the Royals after recording the final out.

Jimenez entered the contest with two outs in the top of the ninth in a three-run ballgame, and he managed to retire the final batter to preserve a 5-2 victory. He's now 1-for-5 in save chances this season, though after Shane Greene was dealt to the Braves, he figures to have the first shot at locking up the closer's role for the remainder of the season.