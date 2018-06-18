Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Nails down save Sunday
Jimenez recorded his second save of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win over the White Sox, tossing a scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts.
Regular Detroit closer Shane Greene had appeared in four straight games coming into Sunday, so he got the day off while Jimenez got a crack at a save opportunity. The 23-year-old dazzled, striking out all three Chicago hitters he faced on 14 pitches to lower his season ERA to 2.04. The veteran Greene remains a potential trade candidate, and such a move would seemingly thrust Jimenez into the closer's role on a regular basis.
