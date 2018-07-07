Jimenez allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his third save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.

He's been shaky lately, coughing up five runs over his prior 3.2 innings and four appearances coming into Friday, but Jimenez was able to get the job done and record his first save since Shane Greene (shoulder) hit the disabled list. Greene could be back before the All-Star break, but Jimenez figures to get whatever save chances the Tigers can produce in the meantime.