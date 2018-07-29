Jimenez recorded the hold in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Indians, as he worked around a walk to toss a scoreless eighth inning.

A day after getting rocked for three runs in a third of an inning, Jimenez pitched much better Saturday to record his 14th hold of the season. The 23-year-old now has a 3.11 ERA this year to go along with 54 strikeouts across 46.1 innings, and he could take over as Detroit's closer if incumbent Shane Greene is traded before Tuesday's trade deadline.