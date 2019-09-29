Jimenez served up a solo homer but allowed no other baserunners in the ninth inning to earn the save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Jimenez gave up a one-out homer to Yoan Moncada but still only needed 11 pitches to work through the ninth inning. The right-hander has a 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 59.2 innings while going 9-for-14 in save opportunities.