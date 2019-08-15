Jimenez pitched a clean ninth inning with a strikeout to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Jimenez is now two-for-two in save opportunities since the Tigers moved Shane Greene at the deadline. The 24-year-old righty still has a high 4.76 ERA in what's been an up-and-down season, but he should have the closer's role locked down the rest of the way, albeit on a team that's just 36-81 after Wednesday's victory.