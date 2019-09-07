Jimenez tossed a scoreless 11th inning, allowing and a hit and striking out one to earn his sixth save of the year in Friday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Jimenez allowed Jurickson Profar a leadoff single, but retired the next three batters in order to preserve the one-run lead. The closer owns a 4.78 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 72 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season.