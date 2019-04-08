Jimenez allowed two hits but pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Royals to record a hold.

Jimenez allowed three earned runs in his second appearance of the season, but the 24-year-old has otherwise kept the opponent off the board in five games this season, and he has three holds to show for it. Detroit closer Shane Greene is off to an amazing start, with seven saves and a 0.00 ERA through 10 team games, so Jimenez is unlikely to supplant the incumbent anytime soon, though Greene is a trade candidate if the Tigers begin to struggle.