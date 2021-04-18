Jimenez allowed two earned runs on four walks while retiring just two batters in Saturday's loss to the Athletics. He struck out one.

Since being recalled on Thursday, Jimenez has made two appearances, and he's allowed five earned runs across just one inning of work. Walks have been the biggest problem for the righty, as he's issued a whopping seven free passes out of 10 batters faced. Jimenez is going to have pitch a lot better if he wants to stick in the majors. He should continue to work in a low-leverage role for the Tigers for now.