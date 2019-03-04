Tigers' Joe Jimenez: On pitching schedule Monday
Jimenez (arm) is listed among the Tigers' available bullpen arms for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez has been limited to only two appearances so far during Grapefruit League play while managing muscle soreness in his right arm. The 23-year-old hasn't reported any setbacks since reporting to spring training in February, so he'll presumably be able to get enough innings in over the rest of Grapefruit League play to erase any concern about his availability for Opening Day. Jimenez is set to work as one of the Tigers' top setup options for closer Shane Greene this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Coming along slowly in spring•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Blows save but grabs win against Royals•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Implodes in loss to White Sox•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Allows two runs in relief•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Gives up two more runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Notches hold Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...