Jimenez (arm) is listed among the Tigers' available bullpen arms for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez has been limited to only two appearances so far during Grapefruit League play while managing muscle soreness in his right arm. The 23-year-old hasn't reported any setbacks since reporting to spring training in February, so he'll presumably be able to get enough innings in over the rest of Grapefruit League play to erase any concern about his availability for Opening Day. Jimenez is set to work as one of the Tigers' top setup options for closer Shane Greene this season.