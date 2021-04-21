Jimenez was optioned to the Tigers' alternate training site following the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez has gotten off to a rough start this year and allowed five runs on no hits and seven walks while striking out two in one inning across two relief appearances. He'll now head to the team's alternate camp to sort things out. The move will make room for Spencer Turnbull, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of the twin bill.