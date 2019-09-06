Jimenez worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Jimenez got into a little hot water, but he struck out Kansas City slugger Jorge Soler with runners on the corners to end the game. The righty's 4.88 ERA and 1.37 WHIP are nothing special, though he should remain locked into the closer's role for the rest of this year with the team lacking much in the way of proven relievers.