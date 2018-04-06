Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first MLB win
Jimenez (1-0) picked up his first MLB win Thursday against the White Sox after tossing a perfect inning of relief.
Jimenez has yet to allow a run through his first four appearances (3.1 innings) this season. This is an encouraging sign for a player who posted a 12.32 ERA in his rookie season last year. The Tigers will likely continue turning to Jimenez in high-leverage situations, and he's a potential option to close at some point this season.
