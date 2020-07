Jimenez worked around a walk to throw a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save against the Reds on Saturday.

The Tigers took the lead against Raisel Iglesias in the top of the ninth. Jimenez entered the game and did not turn in his prettiest outing; he threw five straight pitches out of the strike zone at one point and left a hanging pitch that Eugenio Suarez just missed on the final flyout. Still, Jimenez got the job done and is firmly entrenched in the role for Detroit.