Jimenez pitched a clean ninth inning Saturday against the Blue Jays, picking up his first save of the season.

Jimenez was called upon to close things out with Shane Greene unavailable after working three straight days, and the right-hander needed just 13 pitches -- eight of which went for strikes -- to end things and secure the win for the Tigers. He doesn't figure to see more than the occasional save chance with Greene performing well in the closer's role ahead of him, but Jimenez now owns a solid 2.54 ERA and 28:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings this season.