Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first win
Jimenez (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout and recorded the win in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Jimenez breezed through three New York hitters on just 11 pitches (nine for strikes), then grabbed his first win of the year when Detroit scored twice in the top of the ninth to pull ahead 3-1. The 24-year-old is still stuck behind Shane Greene in Detroit's bullpen pecking order, but that could change if the latter struggles or gets traded at some point this season.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
-
-
-
