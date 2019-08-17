Jimenez gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rays.

The 24-year-old now has three saves in three chances, plus a win, over five appearances since Shane Greene was dealt to Atlanta at the trade deadline. Jimenez's numbers on the season don't jump off the page, but he has been pitching much better lately, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over his last 11.1 innings, and his hold on the closer role appears to be secure.