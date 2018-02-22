Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitches a clean inning Thursday
Jimenez struck out the side in Thursday's exhibition against Florida Southern.
He followed starter Alex Wilson into the game Thursday, pitching a cleaning inning on a day in which the Tigers racked up 18 strikeouts against their collegiate opponent. Jimenez has an opportunity to secure a high-leverage role for the Tigers this spring.
More News
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitches well Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Struggles again as velocity remains down•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Gives up walkoff hit Friday•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Velocity dips in most recent outing•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitches two scoreless innings Saturday•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Will be used in low-leverage situations•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...