Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitches two scoreless innings Saturday
Jimenez worked two scoreless innings in Saturday's win over the Twins, allowing two hits and striking out one.
Jimenez has now appeared in back-to-back games after previously not pitching since Aug. 6. He tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in the two most recent outings, and could slowly be gaining some confidence from manager Brad Ausmus, who said he'd use the 22-year-old in low leverage situations until he earns more high-pressure work.
More News
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Will be used in low-leverage situations•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Elevated to majors•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Returning from injury Thursday•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Anticipates month-long absence•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Headed to DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...