Jimenez worked two scoreless innings in Saturday's win over the Twins, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Jimenez has now appeared in back-to-back games after previously not pitching since Aug. 6. He tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in the two most recent outings, and could slowly be gaining some confidence from manager Brad Ausmus, who said he'd use the 22-year-old in low leverage situations until he earns more high-pressure work.