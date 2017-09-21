Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitches well Wednesday
Jimenez pitched a scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Jimenez has now gone two straight appearances without allowing a run. While that doesn't sound like much, it's a step in the right direction for a guy with an 11.94 ERA and 2.19 WHIP. Jimenez has electric stuff, and the Tigers organization is hoping he learns to harness it effectively. The 22-year-old should get a few more appearances before the season is over as the team looks toward 2018.
