Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitching well this spring
Jimenez has a 1.29 ERA and 0.43 WHIP through seven innings this spring to go along with nine strikeouts.
The 24-year-old has been sharp this spring as he looks to build on a 2018 campaign that started strong but ended with a thud, as he compiled a 7.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over his final 22 outings. Jimenez will of course look for more consistent results in 2019, and he could take over as the team's closer if incumbent Shane Greene is traded, or if he simply outperforms Greene and the rebuilding Tigers opt for the younger option.
