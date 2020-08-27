Jimenez is no longer the Tigers' closer, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 25-year-old allowed seven runs in his past two outings and appeared during the sixth inning Wednesday, with manager Ron Gardenhire confirming the change after the game. Jimenez has a 12.46 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings this season and will look to get back on track in lower-leverage spots. Gregory Soto is a likely candidate to receive save chances based on matchups, though Jose Cisnero and Buck Farmer are also expected to be in the mix.