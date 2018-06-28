Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Rebounds Wednesday
Jimenez pitched a scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, allowing one hit and striking out two.
After giving up three earned runs in his most recent outing Monday, this was a nice bounceback effort for Jimenez, who threw a season-high 37 pitches (29 for strikes). The 23-year-old now has a solid 2.58 ERA this season, and he could be next in line for saves if the Tigers decide to trade veteran closer Shane Greene at some point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...