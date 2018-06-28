Jimenez pitched a scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, allowing one hit and striking out two.

After giving up three earned runs in his most recent outing Monday, this was a nice bounceback effort for Jimenez, who threw a season-high 37 pitches (29 for strikes). The 23-year-old now has a solid 2.58 ERA this season, and he could be next in line for saves if the Tigers decide to trade veteran closer Shane Greene at some point.

