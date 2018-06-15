Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Records another hold Thursday
Jimenez tossed a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Twins to record his 12th hold of the season.
Jimenez has tossed six straight scoreless innings to lower his season ERA to 2.16. Shane Greene has been decent in the closer's role, but the Tigers could decide to deal the veteran if they fall out of contention at some point, which could put Jimenez in line to pick up some saves this season.
