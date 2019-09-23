Jimenez allowed one hit with no walks while striking out none through a scoreless inning to record his eighth save in a 6-3 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Jimenez gave up a single to start the ninth inning, but he quickly forced a double play and still faced the minimum to nail down his eighth save. The 24-year-old has a 4-7 record with a 4.37 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 64 appearances this season.