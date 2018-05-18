Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Records hold Thursday
Jimenez recorded his eighth hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Mariners by striking out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.
Jimenez was electric, as he struck out Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy on 14 pitches. The 23-year-old had a 3.71 ERA 10 days ago, but he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last five appearances (4.2 innings), which has lowered that mark to 2.91. Jimenez also has 22 strikeouts in 21.2 innings this season.
