Jimenez pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a walk and two strikeouts to record the hold in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Orioles.

Jimenez worked as an effective bridge between starter Matthew Boyd and closer Shane Greene. The righty reliever now has 11 holds this season to go with a 3.86 ERA and 35:10 K:BB through 23.1 innings.

