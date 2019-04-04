Jimenez pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a walk and two strikeouts to earn a hold in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.

Jimenez now has a hold and a win this season, and he's held the opponent scoreless in three of his four appearances. However, he allowed three earned runs in his other appearance, which has his ERA inflated to 6.75. The 24-year-old should continue to serve as the setup man to closer Shane Greene, but he figures to be next in line for save opportunities if Greene is traded at any point this season.