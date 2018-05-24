Jimenez recorded his ninth hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Twins, pitching around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning. He struck out one.

Jimenez started the eighth inning by walking Brian Dozier but then got Max Kepler to ground into a double play to get out of trouble. He allowed a harmless single but struck out Eduardo Escobar to get through the frame. Jimenez now has a solid 2.66 ERA, which is drastically better than the 12.32 mark he posted last season.