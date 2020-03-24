Jimenez posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP to go along with five strikeouts across six innings this spring.

Jimenez looked sharp in the small Grapefruit League sample and will be Detroit's unquestioned closer whenever the 2020 regular season is able to begin. Any closer has value in fantasy, but Jimenez's struggles in 2019 (five blown saves in 14 opportunities) along with his team context make him a bit of a risky pick compared to other end-game options.