Jimenez gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning Monday against the A's. He did not record a strikeout.

Closer Shane Greene took the loss after giving up a game-winning home run in a tie game in the ninth inning, but Jimenez should shoulder the most blame for the Tigers not closing out this victory. He figures to be next in line for saves if Greene gets traded, injured or coughs up the job in another manner, but this outing won't expedite that process.