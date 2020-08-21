Jimenez allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just one batter in Thursday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out one.

Jimenez has served as Detroit's primary closer this season, but with the Tigers entering the day on an eight-game losing streak, the reliever came into the game with his team down 5-0 in the eighth. After striking out Adam Engel to begin the frame, Jimenez could not record another out. He was lifted from the game after Eloy Jimenez took him deep for a two-run homer. The right-hander now holds a messy 9.72 ERA on the campaign, and given his struggles, it would not be surprising for manager Ron Gardenhire to look elsewhere next time the Tigers come across a small lead in the ninth inning.