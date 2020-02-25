Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Strikes out one in spring debut
Jimenez pitched a scoreless inning in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
For the first time in his MLB career, Jimenez will enter the season as the closer. He struggled some in the role last year, blowing five of 14 save opportunities, though the 25-year-old did record an impressive 82 strikeouts across 59.2 innings. Like a lot of younger pitchers, the key for Jimenez will be controlling his dynamic arsenal, which is something he'll work on this spring.
