Jimenez worked an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, striking out the side without allowing a baserunner to lower his season ERA to 3.50.

Jimenez started the season with 9.2 scoreless innings but he's been more shaky recently, as he came into Wednesday having allowed seven earned runs over his last 7.1 innings. The 23-year-old is still figuring things out at the MLB level, so expect some more inconsistency moving forward, The talent is there, however, which he displayed by mowing down the side on just 12 pitches in this one.