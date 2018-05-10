Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Strikes out the side Wednesday
Jimenez worked an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, striking out the side without allowing a baserunner to lower his season ERA to 3.50.
Jimenez started the season with 9.2 scoreless innings but he's been more shaky recently, as he came into Wednesday having allowed seven earned runs over his last 7.1 innings. The 23-year-old is still figuring things out at the MLB level, so expect some inconsistency moving forward, The talent is there, however, which he displayed by mowing down the side on just 12 pitches in this one.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...