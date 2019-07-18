Jimenez allowed four earned runs on four hits while retiring just a single batter in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Indians.

Starter Spencer Turnbull kept the Tigers in the game, but Jimenez quickly let things unravel in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old was greeted by a Francisco Lindor solo home run, then allowed three straight hits after retiring his lone batter of the night. At 29-62, Detroit could very well trade incumbent closer Shane Greene soon, but Jimenez hasn't looked ready to inherit the role with his 5.66 ERA this season.