Jimenez (2-4) allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of work to take the loss Friday against the Twins. He struck out one.

Coming on in the eighth inning of a 3-3 game, Jimenez allowed a solo home run to Nelson Cruz, then gave up a run-scoring single to Marwin Gonzalez. It's mostly been a struggle this season for the 24-year-old righty, who has a 5.33 ERA through 25.1 innings. Home runs have plagued Jimenez, as he's allowed six already after allowing only five in 62.2 innings last year.