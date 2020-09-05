Jimenez (1-3) allowed an unearned run on one hit and took the loss in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Jimenez pitched the eighth inning of a 2-2 game, and because it was technically extra innings, Minnesota started the frame with a runner on second. A little seeing-eye single up the middle did Jimenez in, and he didn't get any help from center fielder Derek Hill, who bobbled the ball as he tried to come up firing to home. It's a tough-luck loss for the 25-year-old in a season that's been a disaster so far. Jimenez now has a 10.80 ERA and he's on the outside looking in at the closer role in Detroit.