Jimenez (0-1) was charged with the loss in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds. He allowed one run on three hits with no walks or strikeouts in one inning.

After Detroit tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on a Nick Castellanos error, Jimenez gave the lead right back the next half inning. He is 4-for-4 in save chances on the young season, but Jimenez is worth keeping a close eye on as his velocity is down a tick and the swing-and-miss has been noticeably absent (just two swinging strikes on 17 pitches Sunday).