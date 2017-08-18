Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Velocity dips in most recent outing
Jimenez's velocity was down in his most recent outing Wednesday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) over a third of an inning, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jimenez has averaged 95.2 mph on his fastball this year, and he routinely dials it up to the high 90s. However, in his outing Wednesday, only one of his eight fastballs topped 94 mph, and most were clocked at 93 mph. Jimenez said he's healthy, and manager Brad Ausmus said he isn't concerned, though he added that he is "curious as to what the cause of the drop in velocity is." This was Jimenez's second appearance in as many days, and he's only pitched in back-to-back games three times this season, so perhaps fatigue is to blame. It will be interesting to see where his velocity is at next time out.
